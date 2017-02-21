English
HomeDevicesNews

Archos inks Kodak tablet brand deal

21 FEB 2017

Eastman Kodak, the imaging technology company which also licences the Kodak brand for consumer products, said it is working with Archos as a brand licensee in the European tablet market.

France-based Archos offered a number of media-focused tablets in the past, and will now offer Kodak-branded products which “combine chic design with the latest technologies”.

Preloaded apps “will offer photo and video enthusiasts with creative options”, and it will include an 8MP camera and 3G connectivity.

Availability is slated for “summer 2017” across Europe.

“Archos has a strong track record in the computer tablet sector. The French brand was the first to introduce a Google Android tablet in 2009 and is recognised as a key player in the European tablet market with broad retail presence,” said Brian Cruz, VP and GM of Kodak’s consumer products group.

Kodak is already working with Bullitt Group to offer smartphones under the Kodak brand.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Devices

Tags

