 Apple Watch court case ends without result - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple Watch court case ends without result

02 MAY 2023

A legal battle between medical device player Masimo and Apple rumbled on after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in a hearing where the former accused the iPhone-maker of stealing trade secrets, Reuters reported.

The news publication stated a US federal judge declared a mistrial after a decision could not be reached.

In separate statements reported across several news outlets in the US, including Reuters, Apple reiterated its innocence and called for the legal action by Masimo to be dismissed, while the medical device player intends to have the case retried.

The row between the pair dates to 2020, when Masimo accused Apple of misusing its confidential information related to technology used to track health markers including heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The disputed technology is used in several designs of Apple’s smartwatches.

It is one of a number of legal cases between the pair, with Apple also launching proceedings against Masimo in 2022 on accusations of patent infringement.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple boosts India iPhone output threefold

Germany clears route for tougher action on Apple

Apple teases India retail store debut
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association