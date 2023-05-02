Apple Watch court case ends without result

A legal battle between medical device player Masimo and Apple rumbled on after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in a hearing where the former accused the iPhone-maker of stealing trade secrets, Reuters reported.

The news publication stated a US federal judge declared a mistrial after a decision could not be reached.

In separate statements reported across several news outlets in the US, including Reuters, Apple reiterated its innocence and called for the legal action by Masimo to be dismissed, while the medical device player intends to have the case retried.

The row between the pair dates to 2020, when Masimo accused Apple of misusing its confidential information related to technology used to track health markers including heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The disputed technology is used in several designs of Apple’s smartwatches.

It is one of a number of legal cases between the pair, with Apple also launching proceedings against Masimo in 2022 on accusations of patent infringement.