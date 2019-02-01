 Apple trumps Qualcomm in latest legal ruling - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple trumps Qualcomm in latest legal ruling

01 FEB 2019

Apple picked up a win in an ongoing legal spat with Qualcomm, after a German court rejected four out of eight infringement claims.

A district court found no infringement of the patents, related to on-device search, although it noted the judgement is not final. In the case of the four other claims, no final decision was reached, with Qualcomm having the opportunity to comment on a recently-issued missive from the European Patent Office (EPO).

Specialist website FOSS Patents explained the EPO’s findings mean Qualcomm’s remaining claims may also be set to fail.

There has been some toing and froing between Apple and Qualcomm in their legal disputes including a high-profile win for Qualcomm in Germany, which saw restrictions placed on the sale of some iPhones. But it is not clear if this created a material problem for Apple.

Apple also had a recent win in the country.

Perhaps the most important battle between Apple and Qualcomm is that of the US Federal Trade Commission, which completed a hearing this week. It is not clear when a decision in this case will be made.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Analysts uncertain on Apple iPhone shipments

China weakness drags Apple down

Apple limps ahead as iPhone revenue plummets
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Oppo ‘oping for UK success

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association