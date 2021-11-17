Apple to roll out iPhone self repair scheme

Apple unveiled Self Service Repair, a programme allowing customers to access the company’s parts and tools to complete their own work on damaged products, available initially for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

In a statement, the company explained the service will be available from early in 2022 in the US and expand to additional countries throughout the year, providing individuals access to parts, tools and manuals for Apple’s products.

Apple plans to add compatibilityfor Mac computers featuring its M1 chips.

The company noted there are currently 5,000 authorised and 2,800 independent repair providers with access to these parts.

Greater access

The initial phase of Self Service Repair will focus on the most commonly serviced modules, the iPhone display, battery and camera. Additional repairs are set to be added later in 2022.

Users will initially be able to order more than 200 parts and tools through a dedicated online store. Apple is offering credits for consumers which return used parts for recycling.

Apple COO Jeff Williams stated the company had nearly doubled the number of service locations with access to genuine parts, tools and training over the past three years.

“Creating greater access to Apple genuine parts gives our customers even more choice if a repair is needed”.

But Apple cautioned Self Service Repair is intended “for individual technicians with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices”.