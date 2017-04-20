English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Apple to kick off India iPhone production in May

20 APR 2017

Smartphone giant Apple plans to start assembling iPhones in India on a trial basis in May, regardless of the outcome of its request for tax concessions from the government, The Economic Times (ET) reported.

Apple reached a deal in mid-February to start assembling lower-priced iPhones in India, with contract manufacturer Wistron due to set up a facility in technology hub Bengaluru (Bangalore) to produce only iPhones. Sources said at the time Apple planned to go ahead with production without waiting for the government to approve a list of requested tax incentives.

ET quoted a state official in Karnataka as saying: “We are working to see that [Apple] brings its entire component making ecosystem to Bengaluru and begins to export from here. We are not much concerned about Apple making iPhones for the domestic market, which will happen anyway.”

In March, media reports said the Bengaluru plant is a pilot project for Apple and the scope of manufacturing in the country will depend on the concessions from the government.

As part of its preconditions to manufacture in India, Apple asked for a waiver of custom duties on imports of components and equipment for 15 years as well as an exemption from the country’s 30 per cent local sourcing requirement.

The country’s Department of Revenue in March rejected Apple’s request for tax incentives for it to start local production of iPhones.

While Indian officials said they would not give in to demands for concessions from one company, the government is reviewing its overall manufacturing policy to stimulate support for its “Make in India” initiative, and attract foreign investors.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple spat could hit Qualcomm earnings

Indian device makers seek help tackling Chinese threat

Qualcomm slams Apple for “global attack” on business
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association