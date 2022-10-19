 Apple tipped to rejig iPhone 14 output - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple tipped to rejig iPhone 14 output

19 OCT 2022

Speculation over the level of demand for Apple’s latest iPhone was fuelled by reports it had ordered a halt to production of one component by one or more Chinese suppliers.

News outlet The Information reported Apple hit the brakes on an element of its iPhone 14 Plus while it re-evaluates demand. It added some suppliers which assemble modules using the component had also cut production.

Apple started shipping its new iPhone 14 models on 9 October.

Bloomberg reported in September Apple abandoned a plan to increase production of the new iPhones after an expected surge in demand failed to materialise.

Research company Canalys reported the smartphone market contracted by 9 per cent year-on-year in Q3, while also warning of weak demand over next the next three quarters.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

