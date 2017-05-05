English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Apple takes top spot in wearables battle

05 MAY 2017

Apple overtook Fitbit to become the world’s largest wearables vendor in Q1 2017, in the latest indication the sector is bearing fruit for the technology giant.

According to research firm Strategy Analytics, Apple captured a 16 per cent market share during the quarter on shipments of 3.5 million wearables worldwide, a 59 per cent rise from 2.2 million units shipped in the same quarter of 2016.

The growth was mainly driven by the new Apple Watch Series 2, which is selling relatively well in the US, UK and elsewhere, “due to enhanced styling, intensive marketing and a good retail presence”, Neil Mawston, executive director of Strategy Analytics said.

Strategy Analytics figures back up comments by Apple CEO Tim Cook during the company’s fiscal Q2 (calendar Q1) earnings call this week, when he stated combined revenue from “wearable products in the last four quarters was the size of a Fortune 500 company”.

Cook’s comments suggest Apple’s wearable products, which includes its Watch and headphone products, exceeded the $5 billion mark, and were the first time the company offered an indication of the category’s financial performance.

Apple so far listed its wearables business in its “Other Products” category.

Fitbit struggles
Strategy Analytics’ research found Fitbit shipped 2.9 million wearables worldwide during the first quarter of the year, a dip of 36 per cent annually from 4.5 million units in Q1 2016.

The vendor slipped to third place in Strategy Analytics’ rankings, behind Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi, which placed second on shipments of 3.4 million wearables during the quarter.

“Fitbit has lost its leadership to Apple due to slowing demand for its fitness bands and a late entry to the emerging smartwatch market,” Strategy Analytics director Cliff Raskind explained, adding: “Fitbit’s shipments, revenue, pricing and profit are all shrinking at the moment and the company has a major fight on its hands to recover.”

Total global wearable shipments hit 22 million units in Q1 2017, up from 18.2 million in the comparable 2016 quarter, with new smartwatch models driving demand across North America, Western Europe and Asia.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Google, Amazon apps disappear from Apple Watch

Apple sees fall in iPhone sales, bullish on Watch

Apple turns up heat in Qualcomm royalty spat
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association