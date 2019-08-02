 Apple suspends Siri quality control system - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple suspends Siri quality control system

02 AUG 2019

Apple suspended the use of contractors to listen to and grade queries made to its Siri voice assistant while it conducts an assessment of the privacy implications of the service.

The move, reported by The Guardian, follows an expose by the newspaper revealing those working in the Grading team had overheard a number of private and confidential details over the system.

These were apparently triggered by accidental activation of the voice assistant, with users of its Watch said to be particularly susceptible.

Apple’s Grading system has been suspended globally pending the review, the company said. It added when the service resumes, consumers will have the option to opt-out in a future software update.

Grading is a quality control service intended to improve the performance of Siri by allowing employees to assess the calibre of responses.

Similar methods are reportedly also used by providers of similar assistants including Google and Amazon, though it is unclear how much relies on automated assessment and how much is human checks.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Smartphone decline slows as Huawei surprises

iPhones to gain 5G in 2020

Apple readying 3 iPhone 11 models
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Waves in Washington

Mobile Mix: Kickin’ it in Kigali

Mobile Mix: Security, secrecy and ZTE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association