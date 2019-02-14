Apple succumbs to Qualcomm demands in Germany - Mobile World Live

Apple reportedly plans to restart sales of older iPhone models in Germany using only use chips from Qualcomm, after the devices were banned in the country following a long-standing legal battle between the companies.

Reuters stated the vendor believes it has no choice but to stop using chips from Intel in iPhones being sold in the country to ensure compliance with a ruling by a regional court in Munich in December 2018.

The court banned the import and sale of some older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models with Intel modems, stating they infringed on Qualcomm’s power saving technology.

A request from Apple to postpone the ban was denied. While it appealed the ruling, it said its iPhone 7 and 8 models will not be sold at its 15 retail locations in the country, though later generations including the XS, XS Max, and XR remained available.

“Qualcomm is attempting to use injunctions against our products to try to get Apple to succumb to their extortionist demands,” Apple said in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier it had said Qualcomm’s bids to ban iPhone sales were an attempt to distract from a series of ongoing patent spats between the companies.

Qualcomm is also pursuing an iPhone ban in the US.