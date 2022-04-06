Apple sticks to online format for developer event

Apple revealed details for its forthcoming Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), with the event set to take place in early June and replicating the online format the iPhone maker used for the previous two editions.

The event was previously a large in-person gathering, but Apple adopted a virtual format due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions. It scheduled the 2022 event for 6 June to 10 June.

Although largely focused on Apple’s latest software updates, over the years the vendor also used WWDC to launch a number of hardware products.

Apple noted the 2022 edition would highlight the latest developments to operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, Watch and Mac computers, along with its TV service.

WWDC comprises keynote presentations and various technical sessions aimed at those creating applications and services using Apple’s software ecosystem.

Alongside the WWDC, the company plans an in-person gathering of a limited number of students and developers to watch the keynote stream live at its Apple Park site.

Apple’s retention of an online format fits with a similar policy in place for Google’s equivalent conference I/O in May. However, it somewhat bucks the technology industry trend, with several large in person events taking place already this year, including MWC Barcelona 2022 and CES 2022 in Las Vegas.