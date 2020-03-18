 Apple spotlights camera, keyboard in new iPad Pro - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple spotlights camera, keyboard in new iPad Pro

18 MAR 2020

Apple focused on camera and keyboard enhancements in a refreshed version of its iPad Pro, adding a depth-sensing Lidar scanner to deliver better AR features and an updated keyboard featuring a tracking pad.

The device, available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, features a dual camera system with 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide lenses. The Lidar scanner works at up to five metres for enhanced AR scene mapping.

Apple stated this enabled new use cases across gaming, retail and healthcare, showcasing a forthcoming physical mobility assessment app from Complete Anatomy, a room furnishing tool from Ikea and a new AR mode for adventure game Hot Lava.

The vendor said developers will be able to harness the scanner’s capabilities through a new Scene Geometry API for ARKit.

As for the detachable keyboard, Apple stated this was completely redesigned, with a flexible hinge allowing users to elevate and tilt the tablet for better viewing. It also comes with a built-in trackpad, backlit keys and USB-C charging.

Other device highlights also include a new A12Z Bionic processor; five microphones and four speakers; and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing hailed the device as “another huge leap forward for iPad”, branding the Lidar element a “breakthrough”.

Pricing for the 11-inch model starts at $799 for a Wi-Fi-only version and $949 with mobile connectivity. The 12.9-inch edition costs $999 and $1,149, respectively.

Online ordering is now open in 30 countries and regions: in-store availability will follow next week.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Devices

