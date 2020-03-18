Apple spotlights camera, keyboard in new iPad Pro - Mobile World Live

Apple focused on camera and keyboard enhancements in a refreshed version of its iPad Pro, adding a depth-sensing Lidar scanner to deliver better AR features and an updated keyboard featuring a tracking pad.

The device, available in 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, features a dual camera system with 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide lenses. The Lidar scanner works at up to five metres for enhanced AR scene mapping.

Apple stated this enabled new use cases across gaming, retail and healthcare, showcasing a forthcoming physical mobility assessment app from Complete Anatomy, a room furnishing tool from Ikea and a new AR mode for adventure game Hot Lava.

The vendor said developers will be able to harness the scanner’s capabilities through a new Scene Geometry API for ARKit.

As for the detachable keyboard, Apple stated this was completely redesigned, with a flexible hinge allowing users to elevate and tilt the tablet for better viewing. It also comes with a built-in trackpad, backlit keys and USB-C charging.

Other device highlights also include a new A12Z Bionic processor; five microphones and four speakers; and Wi-Fi 6 compatibility.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing hailed the device as “another huge leap forward for iPad”, branding the Lidar element a “breakthrough”.

Pricing for the 11-inch model starts at $799 for a Wi-Fi-only version and $949 with mobile connectivity. The 12.9-inch edition costs $999 and $1,149, respectively.

Online ordering is now open in 30 countries and regions: in-store availability will follow next week.