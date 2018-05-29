Apple plots all OLED iPhone shift

Apple decided to use OLED screens in all three of its iPhone models in 2019, South Korean news outlet Electronic Times (ET) reported.

An Apple representative told ET: “Apple recently started planning iPhone models in 2019 and decided to adopt OLED in all three types. The OLED used in the iPhone X is low-temperature polysilicon LCD quality…”

After using OLED screens in the iPhone X, the US-based company will adopt OLED in entry-level models as well, the publication said. Another source said if Apple opts to launch more than three iPhone designs, it may offer an LCD model.

Apple’s decision sent shares of Japan Display, a key supplier of LCD screens which has lagged South Korean companies in OLED production, down sharply today (29 May), Reuters reported.

Japan Display plans to start mass-producing OLED panels for smartphones only in 2019 and is looking for new investors, Reuters said.

Samsung will welcome the news as its Q1 operating profit was reportedly affected by its display unit, particularly its OLED business, due poor sales of the Apple iPhone X which uses the components.