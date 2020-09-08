 Apple settles on iPhone launch date - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple settles on iPhone launch date

08 SEP 2020

Apple scheduled a launch event for 15 September, during which it is widely expected to take the wraps off its first 5G iPhones.

Following months of speculation, the vendor set up a webcast on the day, likely avoiding or limiting physical attendance due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Bloomberg reported there is speculation Apple is readying four new iPhone models with 5G compatibility, along with an updated iPad Air; two Apple Watches; a Homepod smart speaker; and headphones.

In August, Bloomberg also tipped Apple to continue its services push with the introduction of a new bundle combining its Music, Arcade, TV, News and iCloud products.

While the date of the launch event is largely in line with previous years, Apple executives previously stated its latest iPhone models will become available “a few weeks later” than the usual late September timeframe.

US operators previously highlighted the release of a 5G iPhone as a pivotal moment for adoption of the next-generation technology, in a country where iOS accounts for approximately half of the smartphone operating system market share.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Apple puts iOS privacy changes on ice

Tech giants offer Covid-19 tracing

Apple bullish on 5G iPhone demand
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association