Apple settles on iPhone launch date - Mobile World Live

Apple scheduled a launch event for 15 September, during which it is widely expected to take the wraps off its first 5G iPhones.

Following months of speculation, the vendor set up a webcast on the day, likely avoiding or limiting physical attendance due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Bloomberg reported there is speculation Apple is readying four new iPhone models with 5G compatibility, along with an updated iPad Air; two Apple Watches; a Homepod smart speaker; and headphones.

In August, Bloomberg also tipped Apple to continue its services push with the introduction of a new bundle combining its Music, Arcade, TV, News and iCloud products.

While the date of the launch event is largely in line with previous years, Apple executives previously stated its latest iPhone models will become available “a few weeks later” than the usual late September timeframe.

US operators previously highlighted the release of a 5G iPhone as a pivotal moment for adoption of the next-generation technology, in a country where iOS accounts for approximately half of the smartphone operating system market share.