Apple sets timing for Watch release

Apple set Friday 8 October as the release date for its new Series 7 Watch, putting to rest concerns about the impact supply shortages may have had on the device’s production schedule.

The new watches will be available online for one week before Apple initiates in-store sales on 15 October.

Apple debuted the Series 7 watches last month, confirming 2021 will not be the year the Apple Watch becomes a true medical monitoring device. However, the Series 7 does feature integration with Apple Fitness+, the company’s recently-improved fitness app.

In addition, the new watch can charge 33 per cent faster than previous versions. During its September launch event, Apple executives noted eight minutes of charging could power the watch for eight hours of sleep monitoring.

The watch screen is also 20 per cent larger than its predecessor, and Apple claims the on-screen images are easier to see in the new display. In addition, the Series 7 incorporates a QWERTY keyboard, a feature which was previously available by downloading a third-party app.

The Apple Watch, which will retail for $399 and up, comes in at 41mm and 45mm sizes. Apple explained in a statement the use of narrower borders enabled its designers to maximise screen size without a commensurate increase in the size of the watch itself.