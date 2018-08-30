Apple sets date for latest iPhone reveal

Apple announced it will take the wraps off its newest line up of devices on 12 September, but naturally kept quiet about what will be included in the showcase.

For the second year in a row, the event will be held in the Steve Jobs Theatre on Apple’s campus in Cupertino, California. The timing coincides with the first day of Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles.

Invitations sent to the media featured a gold circle on a plain back background and encouraged onlookers to “gather round”, but offered no other clues as to what Apple will announce. However, in line with tradition, the company is widely expected to debut a refreshed iPhone roster, as well as an Apple Watch 4 update.

The next generation of iPhones will reportedly include as many as three models, feature larger screens across the board and introduce a lower-cost edition to complement Apple’s more expensive options. Leaked product photos published by 9to5Mac show Apple may also bring back a gold colour option, which was dropped with the iPhone X.