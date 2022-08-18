 Apple sets date for iPhone 14 unveil - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple sets date for iPhone 14 unveil

18 AUG 2022
Front of an Apple store in the US

Apple reportedly set 7 September as the date to unveil its next flagship iPhone model, with Bloomberg tipping the vendor to also introduce updated tablets and wearables.

The news agency stated the vendor would unveil the iPhone 14 alongside fresh Mac, iPad and Apple Watch products, noting these typically find their way into stores within a fortnight of being unveiled.

It reported Apple retail staff were braced for products to go on sale on 16 September.

While analysts flagged falling smartphone demand, Apple’s iPhone shipments appear to have remained largely immune to component shortages and supply chain issues.

Apple’s iPhone revenue grew 3 per cent year-on-year to $40.7 billion in its fiscal Q3 2022 (27 March to 25 June), accounting for 49 per cent of its overall revenue.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

