 Apple sets aside $50M for supply chain worker schemes - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple sets aside $50M for supply chain worker schemes

30 MAR 2022

Device maker Apple unveiled a $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund, with the cash to be allocated to increasing worker skills at companies it uses and supporting initiatives from labour rights organisations.

The tech giant outlined the fund would partly be used to help amplify worker voices and builds on similar initiatives it has already undertaken.

Apple stated it would work with leading human rights agencies, universities and not-for-profit organisations. The ultimate aim is to improve conditions for employees across industry.

Among the programmes backed by the iPhone maker are those created by the International Labour Organisation for the technology sector, and the International Organisation for Migration.

Apple indicated it had offered physical and virtual education courses for employees working on its products since 2008, including sessions on technical and leadership skills.

“With the launch of the Supplier Employee Development Fund, Apple is significantly expanding the scope of these offerings,” it explained, noting it would allow workers to “develop the skills necessary for the jobs of today and tomorrow”.

By 2023, Apple expects more than 100,000 of its suppliers’ employees to participate in educational courses spanning subjects including coding, robotics, and advanced manufacturing fundamentals such as green manufacturing.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

