 Apple, Samsung display maker targets Vietnam boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple, Samsung display maker targets Vietnam boost

11 JAN 2023
smartphone

BOE Technology Group, a supplier of displays to Apple and Samsung, prepared to shift production from China to Vietnam, with Reuters reporting it plans to invest as much as $400 million to build two factories.

The Chinese display maker currently has a small facility in the south of Vietnam and is discussing renting land in the north to build the plants, the news agency wrote.

Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported Apple advised some suppliers to transfer production out of China due to ongoing trade friction with the US.

The vendor is reportedly shifting production of displays for future iPhone models to BOE Technology Group.

Kuo Ming-Chi, an Apple analyst with TF International Securities, last week tweeted BOE Technology Group’s display shipments for iPhones are expected to increase rapidly this year, potentially overtaking Samsung and LG Display to become the largest supplier of displays for new iPhones by 2024 at the earliest.

But Bloomberg today (11 January) reported Apple is also seeking to bring display production in-house, beginning with screens for its Watch devices in 2024.

The move would be the latest in a series of shifts designed to reduce Apple’s reliance on external suppliers.

Bloomberg previously reported the vendor plans to replace Broadcom’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth component in iPhones with its own product by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

The vendor is also developing its own 5G modem for smartphones.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Apple plots in-house display move

Tata Group closes in on local iPhone factory

Tim Cook visits Japan as Apple looks to diversify
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association