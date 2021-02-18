Apple recruiting 6G experts - Mobile World Live

Apple began seeking engineers to research and contribute to industry standards for 6G, as it targets an early lead in the technology.

Job adverts on the company’s site explain engineers will work to define system-level concepts; create rapid prototyping platforms and conduct system simulations; develop new algorithms; specify RAN protocols; and contribute to 3GPP development of 6G standards.

The move is the latest from Apple to position itself at the forefront of 6G development: it joined AT&T, T-Mobile US, Verizon, Google, Facebook, Ericsson, Nokia et al in the North America-focused Next G Alliance in November 2020.

Apple was a latecomer to the 5G smartphone market, only deploying the technology in its iPhone 12 range in October 2020.

A host of industry groups have been formed to research 6G, with the majority targeting commercialisation in 2030, though 3GPP is yet to indicate when it plans to commence standards work.