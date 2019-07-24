 Apple readying 3 iPhone 11 models - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple readying 3 iPhone 11 models

24 JUL 2019

Apple is planning to release three new models later this year, replacing the company’s existing iPhone XS, XS Max and XR line-up.

9to5Mac reported the new models, already being dubbed iPhone 11, will be unveiled in less than two months, with the versions likely to retain the existing lighting connector, following reports that the new iPhone could adopt USB-C after its introduction on iPad Pro in 2018.

The devices will include Apple’s latest A13 chip and a new Taptic Engine although there are not many details on what this will include. However, the feature will replace Apple’s 3D Touch, the news outlet reported.

For the camera, Apple is expected to use a triple system on its iPhone 11 model, and there will extra space in the rear camera to accommodate a wide-angle system. The front facing camera will also be upgraded to enable recording in slo-motion at 120fps.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

