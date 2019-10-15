 Apple pushes for own 5G modem by 2022 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple pushes for own 5G modem by 2022

15 OCT 2019

Apple reportedly set 2022 as the target for using its own 5G modem in iPhones, after taking over Intel’s smartphone modem business earlier this year in a bid to boost future product development.

However, a source told US business magazine Fast Company Apple might struggle to meet this timeline because it will need to complete a series of tests covering network optimisation, along with compliance with domestic and global standards.

As a result, the insider predicted 2023 as a more likely launch date for an Apple 5G smartphone modem.

Apple currently uses Qualcomm modems under a long-term supply deal, but the device maker is keen to bring production in-house, if nothing else to avoid another painful bout of litigation with the US chip maker.

As part of its ambition to decrease its reliance on suppliers and develop its own modems, in July Apple inked a $1 billion deal to acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business, including around 2,200 staff, and associated intellectual property, equipment and leases.

The tech giant is expected to incorporate 5G in a line of three new iPhones due in 2020.

Development of Apple’s first 5G modem is reportedly being led by radio-frequency engineer Esin Terzioglu, the vendor’s wireless SoC head.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi enters 5G smartphone battle in China

Video Feature: Apple iPhone 11 Event – in under 5 mins

Apple fixes attention on Watch, iPhone repairs
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association