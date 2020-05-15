 Apple purchases broadcast VR company - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple purchases broadcast VR company

15 MAY 2020

Apple beefed up its VR capabilities with an acquisition of broadcast specialist NextVR, Bloomberg reported.

The vendor told Bloomberg only that it had completed the purchase as part of a regular strategy of sometimes buying “smaller technology companies”, but said nothing about its plans for the business. NextVR itself noted it is “heading in a new direction”, with its website already shuttered.

No price was given for the acquisition.

NextVR holds major partnerships with the US National Basketball Association and broadcaster Fox Sports, and provided content to VR device makers including Sony, HTC, Lenovo and Oculus, Bloomberg reported.

The company raised $110.5 million dollars from investors to date, $80 million of which came in a second funding round completed in 2016.

In 2019, Apple was tipped to be exploring a move into the AR hardware segment, with a 2022 entry mooted.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

US operators eager for 5G iPhone

Blog: Why are iPhones so pricey in the Philippines?

Huawei gains in hard-hit China smartphone market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Coping with Covid-19 congestion

Mobile Mix: Jumping on the eSIM juggernaut

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association