Apple previews capabilities for people with disabilities

Apple unveiled a raft of new accessibility features for its devices designed to help people with disabilities have more options on how they use its products.

The features will be available later this year through software updates across Apple platforms.

Apple announced a door detection feature for people with visual impairments which offers spatial information along with details on whether it is open or closed, and what kind of handle is fitted.

The function employs lidar technology, cameras and machine learning to operate on iPhone and iPad models.

Apple also plans to add live captions for videos which display the text at the bottom of the screen. The feature will work on streaming services and video calls, while also capable of being used on one-to-one conversations.

Also in the pipeline is Apple Watch Mirroring, enabling control of the wearable using a paired iPhone.