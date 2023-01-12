Apple plots in-house display move

Bloomberg reported Apple planned to make its own displays for mobile devices beginning in 2024, as part of a move to bring more of its components in-house to cut reliance on suppliers including Samsung and LG Electronics.

The news outlet stated Apple planned to switch the displays on its premium Watch model by the end of 2024 with displays for other devices to follow.

Apple plans to upgrade current OLEDs to its own microLEDs.

Making its own screens would follow Apple’s ongoing effort to develop its own components to avoid supply chain constraints and have more direct control over its designs: it previously dropped Intel chips in favour of its own M1 and M2 silicon in Mac computers.

Apple has also spent several years developing its own 5G modem for iPhones to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm after buying the majority of Intel’s related business in 2019.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported Apple plans to replace Broadcom’s Wi-Fi and Bluetooth component by the end of 2024 or early 2025.