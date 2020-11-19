Apple pays $113M to quell iPhone throttling case - Mobile World Live

Apple inked a deal with legal officials from 33 US states and the District of Columbia to pay $113 million to end legal action related to software changes which slowed the performance of older iPhones.

The settlement must still be approved by a judge and is separate from a deal Apple struck in March to end a consumer class action case, which included a $500 million payment to affected users.

Its latest deal includes $24.6 million for the state of California; $5 million to Arizona; $4.8 million to Indiana; and $1.8 million to Connecticut, among others.

Apple also agreed to maintain a webpage with information about how it manages battery performance issues; notify users when an iOS update impacts iPhone processing performance; and provide information in the devices’ settings menu about battery performance and capacity.

California attorney general Xavier Becerra said the terms will ensure consumers “have the information they need to make a well-informed decision when purchasing and using Apple products”.

Apple offered discounted replacement batteries to quell consumer outcry after it slowed the performance of iPhone 6, 7 and SE models.