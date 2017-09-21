English
HomeDevicesNews

Apple misses out on Q2 business smartphone growth

21 SEP 2017

Apple’s business smartphone shipments slid 11 per cent despite overall growth in the sector during Q2, new data from Strategy Analytics shows.

According to the research company, overall global business smartphone shipments increased nearly 15 per cent year-on-year to 107.1 million units in Q2 2017.

“Overall, the business smartphone industry expanded steadily in the second quarter,” Gina Luk, principal analyst for Strategy Analytics’ Mobile Workforce division commented adding: “Android and iOS are the two dominant operating systems in the market, as Windows 10 smartphone shipments continued to be squeezed out by the industry with close to zero market share.”

Among the top two vendors – Samsung and Apple – the former reaped the greatest reward. Strategy Analytics indicated Samsung achieved positive shipment growth during the period, but did not reveal a figure for the vendor.

Worldwide business tablet shipments during the quarter were flat year-over-year at 17.3 million units, Strategy Analytics added. Though the figure was up 7.5 per cent sequentially, the company noted the tablet market outlook remains “volatile”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Devices

Tags

