HomeDevicesNews

Apple lining up broad iPad refresh

22 FEB 2017

Apple is reportedly set to announce a broad refresh of its iPad product line next month, as it looks to reinvigorate its tablet portfolio.

While the iPad is still the bellwether for the segment, in the lucrative Christmas holiday sales period Apple reported revenue and shipment declines for the line. However, Apple chief Tim Cook said looking beyond the quarterly numbers, there are “some exciting things coming” for the range.

Now, reports originating from the Japanese press suggest four new devices are in the works: iPad Pros in 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch versions. This would mark the first time an iPad Pro has been launched in the iPad Mini size (7.9-inches), with the introduction of another new size (10.5-inches) to the line.

However, some reports suggest other sources have ruled-out the 7.9-inch device.

The bigger devices would use Apple’s A10X processor, while the smaller ones would use A9X.

Apple announced iPad Pro (with its 12.9-inch screen) in September 2015, the same point at which (without fanfare) the last update was made to the iPad Mini line. A 9.7-inch version of iPad Pro was added in March 2016.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

