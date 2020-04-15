Apple issues surprise iPhone SE update - Mobile World Live

Analysts tipped a revamped iPhone SE to take the fight to Android device vendors, offering high-spec features at low- to mid-tier price points at a time when consumers are likely to be particularly cost conscious due to the global Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

The device borrows its physical design from the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch display with a physical home button and rounded aluminium case. But it improves on the iPhone 8’s processor with the A13 Bionic chip, the same used in Apple’s iPhone 11 line.

Though it features a single 12MP rear camera, Apple said iPhone SE’s upgraded chip enables advanced HDR photography and 4K video capture.

It offers options for 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage; features a 7MP selfie camera; wireless charging and dual SIM capabilities; and compatibility with Apple Pay and Wi-Fi 6. Colour options include black, white and red.

The device will be available in the US and 40 other countries from 24 April, priced $399 for the 64GB model, $449 (128GB) and $549 (256GB).

Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, said the revamped design holds the potential to “drive the next wave of adoption” of Apple devices, with pricing which will “challenge not only sales of new Android smartphones, but is also likely to affect companies who refurbish and resell second-hand iPhones”.

He added the device also offers a more affordable iPhone option at a time when consumers impacted by Covid-19 pandemic might “find it hard to justify spending $1,000 or more on one of Apple’s flagship devices”.