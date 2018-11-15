Apple hunts for chip engineers on Qualcomm turf

Apple took its search for engineering talent to Qualcomm’s home city, recruiting candidates in San Diego, California to help build wireless chips in a move that could signal the company plans to make another key component in house, Bloomberg reported.

Specifically, the company is seeking RFIC, software and design engineers familiar with mobile technologies including 4G, 5G, mmWave, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to develop a “state-of-the-art” wireless chip. It is also looking for staffers to work on its artificial intelligence and machine learning processors.

Bloomberg noted it is the first time Apple has publicly recruited for engineering positions in the city.

The move comes amid an ongoing spat between Apple and erstwhile supplier Qualcomm over licensing fees, and could reflect an effort by the iPhone maker to further reduce its reliance on outside chip providers.

Apple already makes a number of its own components, including primary device and graphics processors, and was tipped late last year to add power management chips to that list. The company also makes wireless chips for its Apple Watch, AirPods, and Beats headphones, but has yet to build its own wireless chip for the iPhone.