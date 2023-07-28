Apple, Huawei gain share in falling China market

Data from Canalys and IDC showed Apple and Huawei bucked a prolonged downward trend in smartphone shipments in China, with the vendors the only top-six players to book year-on-year growth in Q2.

Canalys analyst Amber Liu stated Apple and Huawei gains were driven by flagship models, noting consumer appetite for high-quality goods.

Liu predicted a steady rise in smartphone ASPs over the remainder of 2023, after hitting $450 in 2022.

Canalys data showed Apple’s shipments rose 5 per cent to 10.4 million units, ranking it third on a 16 per cent market share compared to fifth place in Q2 2022.

Vivo, Honor and Xiaomi all recorded double-digit drops in shipments and declines in market share, with Oppo down 4 per cent to 11.4 million units and market share remaining at 18 per cent.

Canalys estimated total shipments in mainland China fell 5 per cent to 64.3 million units.

IDC put the decline at 2.1 per cent to 65.7 million units, attributed to sluggish recovery in consumer demand offsetting discounting efforts.

It ranked Huawei fifth equal with Xiaomi after the former’s shipments grew 76.1 per cent and its market share nearly doubled to 13 per cent.

IDC attributed Huawei’s gains to improvements in the rate it launches devices, along with demand for its P60 series and Mate X3 foldable.