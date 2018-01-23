English
HomeDevicesNews

Apple HomePod heads to stores after delay

23 JAN 2018

Apple announced its HomePod is finally headed to stores after delays pushed back the smart speaker’s original launch date.

The company said HomePod will hit shelves in the US, UK and Australia on 9 February following a preorder period that opens on Friday (26 January). Apple added HomePod will become available in France and Germany sometime in the spring.

Philip Schiller, Apple’s SVP of Worldwide Marketing, said in a statement the company is “so excited for people to get HomePod into their homes, apartments and businesses”, adding “we think they will be blown away by the audio quality”.

Apple introduced the HomePod in June 2017 in a bid to take on Amazon’s Echo and Alphabet’s popular Google Home offerings. But it has a long way to climb.

Facing the competition
Strategy Analytics forecasted in October that 68 per cent of smart speakers sold globally during Q4 2017 would be based on Amazon’s Alexa assistant, which is the underlying technology in the Echo lineup. The majority of the remaining market share was expected to go to Google.

Market share leads aside, Apple must also overcome discrepancies in cost and features. HomePod’s $349 price tag is more than double the cost of Google Home and more than three time the cost of Amazon’s Echo hub. HomePod, which was designed to work with Apple Music, will also initially lack the multi-room playback capability that is standard in other smart and wireless speakers. Apple said that feature will be added later this year via a software update.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

