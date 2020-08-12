 Apple hits out at patent holders after losing court case - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple hits out at patent holders after losing court case

12 AUG 2020

Apple slammed the actions of companies accumulating patents purely to pursue legal action, as it vowed to appeal a decision by a US court forcing it to pay $506.2 million in royalties to 4G IP owners, Bloomberg reported.

In a statement to the publication, Apple noted organisations buying patents to “harass the industry” harm consumers and stifle innovation.

Its comments followed a District Court for the Eastern District of Texas verdict against Apple, which awarded $506.2 million for violation of patents related to 4G technology to affiliates Optis Wireless Technology, Panoptis Patent Management and Unwired Planet.

The protected technologies in question were used in iPhones and a range of other devices.

Its current liability was set by the jury in the case and could subsequently be increased by the judge, Bloomberg noted.

The lawsuit is one of a number targeted at Apple and other device makers by patent licencing companies.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple Asia sales soar

Apple flies high but admits iPhone delay

Apple, Huawei beat China smartphone drop
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5 star Samsung

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association