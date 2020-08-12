Apple hits out at patent holders after losing court case - Mobile World Live

Apple slammed the actions of companies accumulating patents purely to pursue legal action, as it vowed to appeal a decision by a US court forcing it to pay $506.2 million in royalties to 4G IP owners, Bloomberg reported.

In a statement to the publication, Apple noted organisations buying patents to “harass the industry” harm consumers and stifle innovation.

Its comments followed a District Court for the Eastern District of Texas verdict against Apple, which awarded $506.2 million for violation of patents related to 4G technology to affiliates Optis Wireless Technology, Panoptis Patent Management and Unwired Planet.

The protected technologies in question were used in iPhones and a range of other devices.

Its current liability was set by the jury in the case and could subsequently be increased by the judge, Bloomberg noted.

The lawsuit is one of a number targeted at Apple and other device makers by patent licencing companies.