 Apple goes premium with AirPods Pro - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple goes premium with AirPods Pro

29 OCT 2019

Apple unveiled AirPods Pro, the third version of its popular wireless headphones, as it looks to target the higher-end of the market with added features including noise cancellation and sweat resistance.

The new AirPods will be available in most major Apple markets from 30 October, priced $250, an increase on the original AirPods and AirPods 2, which launched earlier this year.

Apple said in a statement it revamped the design to be more lightweight and fit more comfortably. It also addressed a well-known grievance around size with the older generations of AirPods, offering three different sizes of silicone earbuds, which it said “conform to the contours of each individual ear, providing both a comfortable fit and a superior seal”.

Noise cancellation was achieved through a combination of two microphones and the improved fit.

Apple explained the first microphone faces outward to analyse external environmental noise, with the earphones then creating “an equivalent anti-noise” to cancel out this background interference before it reaches the ears. The second, inward-facing, microphone cancels the remaining noise detected.

The earphones are also water and sweat resistant, and offer a transparency mode enabling users to hear what is happening around them while listening to music.

Apple said the AirPods Pro offer a battery life of up to five hours.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

