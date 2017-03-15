English
HomeDevicesNews

Apple found guilty of Russian iPhone price-fixing

15 MAR 2017

Apple was found guilty of price-fixing in Russia, after it was accused of coordinating iPhone pricing across various retailers.

The country’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said the US giant had instructed 16 retailers (including operators MTS, VimpelCom and MegaFon) to hold the prices of the flagship smartphone, and contacted them in the event products were sold at inappropriate prices.

Sales were monitored by Apple’s Russian arm and if prices were varied retailers were emailed with instructions to change. It was also suggested that compliance could be attributed to the terms of contracts between Apple and retailers, which could be terminated by Apple Russia at any time without explanation.

The FAS said Apple had “actively cooperated” with the watchdog. It said it had taken “necessary measures” to eliminate violations, including compliance and training guidelines.

Russian authorities began their investigation in August 2016.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

