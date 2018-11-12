Apple forges direct deal with Amazon

Apple inked a direct sales deal with Amazon, a move which largely cuts out third-party sellers that have typically stocked the vendor’s products

The deal includes Apple’s latest iPhones, the XR and XS; iPad Pro; Apple Watch Series 4; and Beats headphones, CNET reported.

Some Apple products are already available on Amazon through third-party sellers, but the agreement means such parties will have to apply to Apple to become authorised resellers. Listings from unauthorised sellers will be removed as of 4 January, CNET reported.

Direct sales will be offered on Amazon sites in US, UK, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan and Spain starting in the coming weeks.

The deal comes on the heels of Apple reporting flat iPhone shipments during its fiscal Q4 (the period from 1 July to 29 September) and predicting revenue may be lower than expected during the holiday selling period.