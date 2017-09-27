English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple, Fitbit, Samsung selected for US digital health programme

27 SEP 2017

Apple, Fitbit and Samsung were among nine tech companies tapped to participate in a digital health software certification pilot programme run by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the FDA, the programme is meant to help the agency develop a new approach toward digital health technology by changing the focus of certification to the developer rather than the product. The goal, the FDA said, is to home in on key metrics and indicators the agency could use for precertification and lessen the amount of information which must be submitted to the FDA before a new health product can be marketed to the public.

“We need to modernise our regulatory framework so that it matches the kind of innovation we’re being asked to evaluate, and helps foster beneficial technology while ensuring that consumers have access to high-quality, safe and effective digital health devices,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement.

Additional participants in the programme include Verily Life Sciences, Tidepool, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Pear Therapeutics and Phosphorus. The FDA reported more than 100 companies applied to take part in the programme, but said the nine were chosen based on criteria including company size, record of quality and excellence, clinical focus and product risk.

Apple, Fitbit and Samsung were all among the top five providers of wearable devices in Q1 2017 according to IDC figures.

Reports indicate Apple is working on a project with Stanford Medicine which will use data from its Watch to help identify irregular heartbeats. Verily Life Sciences announced it is developing a smart contact lens which can track a user’s blood sugar levels. Fitbit, already known for its line of fitness trackers, indicated it’s in clinical trials to validate technology to screen for conditions like Sleep apnea and Atrial Fibrillation.

Participants in the precertification pilot have agreed to share with the FDA the measures they use to develop, test and maintain their software products, as well as how they collect post-market data and provide quality management.

The FDA said it plans to share findings from the first four months of the programme at a workshop in January.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Fitbit sets smartwatch release date

Analysts predict muted iPhone 8 demand

Apple misses out on Q2 business smartphone growth
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association