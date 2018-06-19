English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeDevicesNews

Apple fined for misleading Australian consumers

19 JUN 2018

An Australian court ordered Apple to pay AUD9 million ($6.6 million) in penalties for breaching the country’s consumer law by making false or misleading claims to customers who had their devices repaired by third parties.

The Australian Federal Court ruled in favour of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), which took legal action following an investigation that found Apple failed to provide the correct assistance to users when iPhones and iPads serviced by third parties were disabled by an erroneous iOS update.

Apple admitted that between February 2015 and February 2016 it had told at least 275 customers whose devices were disabled they were not eligible for a remedy if their device had been repaired by a third party, ACCC explained in a statement.

Commissioner Sarah Court said: “If a product is faulty, customers are legally entitled to a repair or a replacement under the Australian Consumer Law, and sometimes even a refund. Apple’s representations led customers to believe they’d be denied a remedy for their faulty device because they used a third-party repairer.”

“The Court declared the mere fact that an iPhone or iPad had been repaired by someone other than Apple did not, and could not, result in the consumer guarantees ceasing to apply, or the consumer’s right to a remedy being extinguished.”

After the ACCC notified Apple about its investigation, the company implemented an outreach programme to compensate individual consumers whose devices were made inoperable. The outreach programme was extended to about 5,000 consumers.

The vendor also offered to improve staff training, audit information about warranties and consumer law on its website, and improve its systems and procedures to ensure future compliance, ACCC said.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Wearables growth slows

Apple plots all OLED iPhone shift

Samsung readies fresh assault on Apple patent ruling
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Feature: GDPR – an enabler of trust or confusion?

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association