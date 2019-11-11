 Apple edges toward AR hardware launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple edges toward AR hardware launch

11 NOV 2019

Apple could make a long-anticipated move into the AR device segment in 2022, at least two years later than dates mooted recently by analysts, The Information reported.

The news outlet stated Apple chiefs discussed its plans at a closed-door meeting with staff last month. The vendor plans to launch an AR headset in 2022, followed by glasses in 2023, it stated, noting the timings are somewhat behind recent predictions for the move.

In a related report, CNBC cited a tip by prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in October that the vendor would enter the AR hardware market in 2020 as an example of the slide in its timeline. However, the timing of the prediction is unclear, meaning it may have come before the internal meeting.

The vendor stoked the rumour mill in February when Bloomberg reported it named long-time executive Frank Casanova as its first ever head of marketing for AR products.

Apple’s headset, codenamed N301, is expected to be similar in size to Facebook’s Oculus Quest VR unit, and will not require a computer to be used. The glasses (N421) are tipped to be smaller. Both are likely to feature cameras to scan surrounding environments, with overlays of objects or information.

In August, analyst company CCS Insight forecast VR and AR headset shipments will hit 14.7 million units in 2019, a 76 per cent year-on-year rise. Senior analyst Leo Gebbie said “We believe the time is right for standalone devices such as the Oculus Go and Oculus Quest to take the market by storm.”

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Global smartphone market returns to growth

Apple goes premium with AirPods Pro

iPhone 5 users warned over web access
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Relaxed Ren, Ramon in Romania

Mobile Mix: China chat and Q3 champs

Mobile Mix: From flicks to 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association