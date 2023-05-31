 Apple doubles handset share in falling Vietnam market - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple doubles handset share in falling Vietnam market

31 MAY 2023

Vietnam’s smartphone market opened the year on a down note, following a global trend, but Apple more than doubled its market share as the only vendor in the top five to register growth in shipments, IDC data showed.

Total shipments declined 46 per cent year-on-year to 2.4 million units, with Samsung down 45.8 per cent, Oppo 25.9 per cent and Xiaomi 68.1 per cent.

IDC noted a sluggish global economy slashed demand.

Analyst for devices research Thanh Vo explained the use of instalment plans which had become a common trend and grew rapidly over the past few years started to drop under rising interest rates and lower maximum limits.

Apple’s shipments grew 24.5 per cent, with its share up from 8.7 per cent in Q1 2022 to 20.1 per cent, moving it from fourth to third.

Samsung’s market share was steady at 37.5 per cent and Oppo slipped four percentage points to 22.1 per cent.

Xiaomi’s share fell from 21.4 per cent to 12.7 per cent; Realme remained fifth with a 4.1 per cent share despite shipments falling 47.5 per cent.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

