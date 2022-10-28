 Apple defies tech sector gloom with earnings rise - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple defies tech sector gloom with earnings rise

28 OCT 2022

Apple warned it faced headwinds in the next quarter and expects its revenue to suffer as a result, as it somewhat bucked the trend among the big technology companies by posting top-line increases in its fiscal Q4 earnings (the period to end-September 2022).

CFO Luca Maestri said on its earnings call that Apple’s overall annual revenue gains would decelerate in the period to end-December, flagging foreign exchange headwinds from a strong US dollar and supply chain challenges for its latest iPhone 14 line-up.

It expects an 8 per cent fall in revenue during the current period.

On the latest smartphone line, which was released in September, CEO Tim Cook said demand had been strong, but more “constrained” for the pricier Pro and Pro Max models.

Net income rise
On to the numbers, Apple’s revenue hit a “record” $90.1 billion, up 8 per cent year-on-year, with its services division 5 per cent higher at $19.2 billion.

Revenue from products, which includes its hardware line, increased from $65 billion to $71 billion, with iPhone up 10 per cent to $42.6 billion.

Net income rose slightly to $20.7 billion from $20.5 billion, notably fairing better than other technology giants including Alphabet and Meta Platforms, which suffered 27 per cent and 52 per cent declines respectively during the quarter.

“We did better than anticipated, in spite of the fact that foreign exchange was a significant negative for us,” added Maestri.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple charges ahead with USB-C mandate

Apple tipped to rejig iPhone 14 output

Apple inks 5G patent deal with InterDigital
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association