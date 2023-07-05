 Apple dealt blow in ongoing patent case - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple dealt blow in ongoing patent case

05 JUL 2023

Apple reportedly lost a court appeal over two infringements of patents owned by a subsidiary of PanOptis Patent Management, the latest twist in a legal case which began four years ago.

PanOptis Patent Management and various subsidiaries sued Apple in 2019 over the use of patents without proper licensing, with the iPhone maker ordered to pay $506 million following a trial.

A retrial in 2021 cut the penalty to $300 million, a sum Apple is fighting.

Reuters reported the legal battle between Apple and PanOptis Patent Management resulted in six separate trials and three appellate hearings in London.

The latest battle regards two patents controlled by subsidiary Optis Cellular Technology.

In 2022, the UK High Court ruled the patents are essential to 4G standards and Apple had infringed them through use in products including iPhones and iPads.

The decision was appealed in May, but the UK Court of Appeal has now dismissed the case after agreeing with the High Court’s decision to “reject Apple’s argument for non-infringement” due to the patents being deemed essential.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

