 Apple considers deferring latest iPhone launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple considers deferring latest iPhone launch

26 MAR 2020

Apple prepared for a potential delay of its annual iPhone refresh, generally held in September and widely tipped to feature its first 5G handset, due to the broadening impact of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Nikkei Asian Review reported.

Sources told the newspaper Apple was considering pushing back its regular iPhone launch by several months due to supply chain constraints and a belief consumer appetite for fresh models may not be high enough.

The company is monitoring the situation, with a decision expected in May at the latest, Nikkei Asian Review wrote.

While Apple is yet to confirm if the latest round of model releases would include its first 5G smartphone, the move had been widely tipped for some time, with rivals Samsung and Huawei already having a least a year’s head-start on the US company.

However, Covid-19 hit smartphone shipments in the opening months of 2020: Strategy Analytics last week noted a 38 per cent year-on-year drop in February alone, and predicted little improvement this month.

Apple is apparently concerned this subdued consumer demand could continue throughout the remainder of the year, though it was reported to be looking to begin reopening retail outlets from April, a move which could ease such worries.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

US hands Apple a pass on Watch China tariffs

Qualcomm prepares for global smartphone upswing

Apple spotlights camera, keyboard in new iPad Pro
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association