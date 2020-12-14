 Apple chief throws weight behind climate calls - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple chief throws weight behind climate calls

14 DEC 2020

Apple CEO Tim Cook (pictured) urged companies and governments to move on environmental initiatives in 2021, as he emphasised the smartphone manufacturer’s progress towards its own green goals.

Speaking at the United Nations’ Climate Ambition Summit 2020 on 12 December, Cook urged collaboration from businesses and authorities to aid the transition to a “carbon neutral economy and usher in a new era of inclusive opportunity”.

He added there should be a common aim to “do all we can to make 2021 the year we turn the corner for good”.

Apple has been extremely vocal on its climate aims in the last two years as it made changes in its own processes and pushed global suppliers to do the same.

However, it has also been criticised for its policies around the ease of repair for its devices and refusal to adopt common chargers for the iPhone. It has previously rebutted criticisms in these areas.

“This year Apple has accelerated our progress,” Cook noted. “We see every part of our device lifecycle from design to manufacturing to durability and repair to recycling as an opportunity for environmental innovation moving us closer to our goal of a closed-loop supply chain.”

He added the company was “unrivalled in its ambition to achieve carbon neutrality for our entire supply chain and product usage by 2030”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

