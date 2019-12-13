 Apple buys picture tech start-up - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Apple buys picture tech start-up

13 DEC 2019

Apple acquired a UK-based start-up which provides image processing technology using AI, in what appears to be an effort to improve the quality of pictures taken on its devices, Fortune reported.

A filing to UK registrar Companies House showed Peter Denwood, Apple’s director of corporate law, had been appointed as a director of Spectral Edge and the company had parted ways with its previous directors.

Spectral Edge describes itself as providing “cutting edge image processing”, with its patented Image Fusion technology revealing “more of the colour, detail and clarity in a scene”. The company was founded in 2011: in April 2018, it announced it had raised funding of $5.3 million, TechCrunch reported.

If the reports are accurate, the move would be the latest by Apple to boost its in-house capabilities in the past two years.

In July, it closed a deal to acquire the bulk of Intel’s smartphone modem business for $1 billion, as it looked to reduce reliance on external suppliers.

During 2018, Apple purchsed specialist display company Akonia Holographics, to boost its capabilities in AR.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

