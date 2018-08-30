English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple buys AR lens startup Akonia Holographics

30 AUG 2018

Apple sought to boost its position in the augmented reality (AR) space with the acquisition of specialist display company Akonia Holographics, Reuters reported.

The company’s focus on making lenses for AR glasses may foreshadow the release of a wearable device from the iPhone giant: Bloomberg reported Apple could launch AR glasses as soon as 2020.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. However, in a brief statement, Apple said it “buys smaller companies from time to time, and we generally don’t discuss our purpose or plans”.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is a vocal proponent of AR. During an earnings call in February, Cook said he was a “huge, huge believer in AR,” adding Apple had “put a lot of energy” into the technology and is “moving very fast.” Indeed, Apple honed in on AR upgrades in a recent iOS update and added AR functionality to its newly released education-friendly iPad.

If it can overcome the privacy fears faced by previous iterations of AR wearbables, including Google Glass, the addition of an AR device could provide additional momentum for Apple’s fast-growing wearables segment.

During an earnings call covering its fiscal Q3 (the three months to end-June), Cook said Apple’s wearables revenue had totalled more than $10 billion over the previous four quarters.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple sets date for latest iPhone reveal

Apple set to unveil trio of iPhones

Tablet market remains in doldrums
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association