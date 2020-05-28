 Apple buys AI start-up to boost Siri - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Apple buys AI start-up to boost Siri

28 MAY 2020

Apple reportedly moved to improve its Siri digital assistant with the acquisition of machine learning start-up Inductiv Inc, in line with a recent strategy aimed at boosting its AI offering.

Neither company has released an official statement, but Apple confirmed the deal to Bloomberg, stating it buys “smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans”.

The deal follows similar acquisitions in 2020. At the start of the year it purchased AI technology start-up Xnor.ai in a $200 million deal. A couple of months later it bought Voysis, an AI start-up aimed to improve how software responds to human voice commands.

An official website for Inductiv Inc does not appear to be active.

Bloomberg explained the start-up is focused on developing technology which uses AI to identify and correct errors in datasets. It was co-founded by professors from three universities in the US and Canada.

The deal reportedly completed in recent weeks, with the goal to work on Siri, data science and machine learning.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Apple purchases broadcast VR company

EC urged to put Google, Fitbit deal under microscope

US operators eager for 5G iPhone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Mobile Mix: Game, set and match

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association