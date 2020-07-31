Apple Asia sales soar - Mobile World Live

Record sales in Asia outside of China helped Apple register double-digit revenue and profit gains in its fiscal Q3 2020 (the period from 29 March to 27 June).

On an earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri said it set all-time revenue records in Japan and rest of Asia Pacific. Revenue in Japan increased 21.7 per cent year-on-year to $4.97 billion and 17 per cent in the rest of Asia Pacific to $4.2 billion.

Greater China, covering the mainland, Taiwan and Hong Kong, was Apple’s slowest-growing region, with sales rising 1.9 per cent to $9.3 billion.

Maestri said foreign exchange fluctuations impacted its results, noting in constant currency terms China revenue grew 6 per cent.

He said the iPhone 11 was its best-selling phone in urban China and Apple had five of the top six selling smartphones in Australia.

Despite the record quarter, the region’s share of Apple’s total sales was broadly flat compared with fiscal Q3 2019, at 31 per cent.