Apple abandons wireless charging mat - Mobile World Live

Apple cancelled development of a wireless charging mat, following reports the project was hindered by problems related to overheating, TechCrunch reported.

In a statement, Apple SVP of hardware engineering Dan Riccio told TechCrunch the company determined the so-called AirPower mat would “not achieve our high standards” and ultimately decided to abandon it.

Riccio apologised to customers who were looking forward to the product’s launch, but added the company remains “committed to push the wireless experience forward”.

Apple announced plans for an AirPower mat capable of simultaneously charging three devices in September 2017, and purchased New Zealand-based wireless charging company PowerbyProxi a month later in an apparent attempt to boost the effort. However, the company failed to bring the product to market as expected in 2018.

The decision to finally cancel the project seems to have come abruptly: the packaging for Apple’s newly released AirPods features a ghostly outline of the expected charging mat on the box.

However, owners of the new AirPods and other Apple products with wireless charging capabilities won’t be left stranded, as its devices remain compatible with third-party Qi chargers.