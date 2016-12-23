English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
GSMA Mobility Live
M360-India 2016
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Richard Handford
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Android Wear 2.0 watches set for Q1 launch

23 DEC 2016
ss-smartwatch

Google will reportedly launch two flagship smartwatches running Android Wear 2.0 in Q1 2017, but the devices will not carry Pixel branding.

In an interview with tech website The Verge, Android Wear product manager Jeff Chang said the company was working on the new devices with an existing Android Wear manufacturer.

He did not name the other company involved, but announced that following the launch of these flagship watches, selected older devices would receive a software update to the new OS.

Earlier this month, in an apparent attempt to boost its Android Wear platform, Google acquired Cronologics, a company specialising in voice control technology for smartwatches.

The Cronologics statement at the time highlighted the company was looking forward to “pushing the frontier of wearable technology and smartwatches with Android Wear 2.0 and beyond”.

In recent weeks the industry has seen several reports discussing the potential of smartwatches. These include a Gartner consumer survey highlighting apparent consumer apathy to the devices and IDC’s Q3 market tracker which said several large players were suffering as a result of a lack of new devices.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung, Google pact could hit AI plans

Google acquires Cronologics to bolster Android Wear

Wearables seen as useless and expensive – Gartner

Devices

Tags

Featured Content

boom3

Feature: 2016 in review

glenn

Interview: AT&T’s Glenn Lurie

mb-stadium2

Feature: GSMA Mobility Live Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2016 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association