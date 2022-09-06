 Android gains ground in Australia - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Android gains ground in Australia

06 SEP 2022

Data from Telsyte showed the Android OS increased its market share from Apple’s iOS in Australia during H1, as consumers looked for new form factors and held onto handsets longer.

Sales of smartphones grew 2 per cent year-on-year to 4.1 million units, with Android accounting for 56 per cent, up by 1.7 percentage points.

Android’s share was aided by combination of Google’s competitively-priced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, mid-range devices from brands including Oppo, Motorola and Nokia, and Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series and foldable devices.

Telsyte forecast smartphone sales to increase 3.1 per cent to 4.6 million units in the second half. It predicts sales of foldables, a category dominated by Samsung, to increase 80 per cent for the full year.

A study by Telsyte found the average replacement period hit 3.3 years compared with 2.8 years in 2018, as consumers are finding fewer reasons to upgrade.

Notably, one in three iPhone buyers are interested in foldables.

Telsyte stated Apple might look to the form factor to encourage users to replace older models faster.

Its research indicates less than 20 per cent are willing to pay more than AUD1,500 ($1,017.33) for a new iPhone.

Apple still has the highest repeat purchase intentions in the industry, with more than 90 per cent of iPhone users planning to acquire another model. However, 45 per cent also plan to hold onto their iPhones for at least four years, or until they are no longer usable.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

